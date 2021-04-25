Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

