Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.78. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

