Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

