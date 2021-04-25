Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85. Adobe reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.84. 2,257,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,034. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

