Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.01. 6,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

