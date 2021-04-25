Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report sales of $524.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. Harsco posted sales of $398.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $17.98 on Friday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.