Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post sales of $115.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 400,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,749. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

