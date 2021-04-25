Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce $155.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.72 million. Orion Group reported sales of $166.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $697.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.98 million to $730.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.95 million, with estimates ranging from $738.39 million to $751.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ORN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 105,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,567. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 130,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

