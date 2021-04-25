Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.33 million to $26.62 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $22.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $107.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.54 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $111.74 million, with estimates ranging from $111.48 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

SFST stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 21,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,522. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

