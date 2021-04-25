Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

USA Truck stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 150,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,454. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

