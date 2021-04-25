Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.23.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.