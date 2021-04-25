Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,617. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

