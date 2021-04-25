Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HealthStream posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 75,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

