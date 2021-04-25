Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. Life Storage posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.