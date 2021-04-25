Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million.

MGIC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $791.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

