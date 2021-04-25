Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $138.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $102.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $503.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million.

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.26.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.