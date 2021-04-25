Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $3.15. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $255.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

