Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. Q2 posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,926,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. 317,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,103. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. Q2 has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.