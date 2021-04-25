Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 244,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,975. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.17.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.