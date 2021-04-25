Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

VLY stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

