Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $14.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.35 million. Veru reported sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $63.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $75.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.53 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $75.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock remained flat at $$9.01 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 823,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $647.57 million, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

