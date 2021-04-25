Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.30. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $172.57 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.