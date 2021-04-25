Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $208.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.81 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $247.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $851.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $967.29 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $984.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:EVH opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $15,623,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

