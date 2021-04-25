Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 127,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $13,501,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $67.29 on Friday. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

