Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.98. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.98. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.