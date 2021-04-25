Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 198,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $476.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

