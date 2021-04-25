Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,603,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 94,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after buying an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 3,912.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

