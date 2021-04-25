Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.