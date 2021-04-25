Zacks Investment Research Lowers Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVRA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Savara stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

