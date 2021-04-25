Zacks Investment Research Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

