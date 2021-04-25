Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Hold

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.93. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

