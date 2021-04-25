Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

ASPN stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

