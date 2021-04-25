Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Signet has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the company’s recently raised first-quarter and fiscal 2022 view. Management highlighted that strategic efforts, and gains from stimulus, tax refunds and consumer enthusiasm on vaccine rollouts are acting as tailwinds. Sturdy conversion and average ticket values were added positives. Incidentally, Signet now projects total revenues in the bracket of $6-$6.14 billion and same-store sales of 17-20% for fiscal 2022. It continues to anticipate stronger sales performance in the first half. The company also anticipates gross cost savings of $50-$75 million in fiscal 2022 from operational efficiencies, which are likely to partly offset the higher investments. However, management continues to envision same-store sales to be negative in the second half.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of SIG opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

