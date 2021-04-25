Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zalando from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

