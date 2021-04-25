Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $214.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.22. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

