Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,546,937 shares of company stock worth $409,378,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of OSH opened at $60.49 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.