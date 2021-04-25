Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $334.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $336.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

