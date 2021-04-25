Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 73.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TRIP opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.