Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,315,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in American Financial Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

NYSE AFG opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

