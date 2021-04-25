Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,836 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

