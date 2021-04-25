Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.
HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.