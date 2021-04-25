Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

