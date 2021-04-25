Zhang Financial LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 175,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 351,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 87,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

