Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Security Asset Management raised its position in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

