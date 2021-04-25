Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

