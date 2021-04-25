Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.20

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 25097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.