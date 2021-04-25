Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.42. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

