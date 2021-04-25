ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $73,925.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.92 or 0.01038202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.18 or 0.99653331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

