$0.06 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.99. 1,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 4,716.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

