$0.12 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.00. QAD reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

Several brokerages have commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is -36.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QAD during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in QAD by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QAD by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

