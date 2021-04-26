$0.16 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.